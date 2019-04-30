Severe T-Storm Watch for much of the area including the St. Louis Metro until 8 PM.
Severe storms are possible this afternoon through this evening. Wind damage and hail are the primary threats, however isolated tornadoes are possible. You'll want a way to get alerts through the evening.
The severe threat will be highest in the afternoon through midnight. Storms will likely continue past midnight. The severe threat will be much lower overnight.
Flash Flood Watch:
A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning. Rounds of showers and storms expected with 2-4" rainfall possible through Thursday. One round of heavy rain is expected this evening and tonight, tapering off towards daybreak.
This Evening: 70s to 60s. Scattered strong to severe storms likely. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 66. Showers and storms likely. Much lower severe threat. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the main threat overnight.
Wednesday: 79. Periods of showers and storms. Some with heavy rain and a chance of severe storms. The severe threat Wednesday is a lowest level 1 risk for now. The severe threat will depend on how the storm fuel in the atmosphere rebounds, if at all, from the early morning round of storms.
