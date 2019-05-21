***Tornado Watch in effect east of St. Louis through 10 PM. A severe squall line continues to march east. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 12 AM.***
Update: 7:00: There were reports that a few funnel clouds were reported near Lambert Airport.
Update: 6:25: The FAA has stopped all flights in and out of Lambert Airport due to the severe weather
Update: 6:23 p.m: A power poll and storm siren are down in Washington Mo.
Update: 6:10 p.m.: A tornado was reported on the ground on Highway 94, near Defiance, in St. Charles County.
Debris was lifted 10,000 feet into air, according to the National Weather Service.
Rest of this Evening: Severe threat moves east and out of the area by 10 PM or so. A few non-severe storms and rain showers will linger, then push east and out after 12 AM.
Last night we saw 0.50" to just over an inch of rain, so a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 12 AM.
Tonight: 62. Breezy and mild.
Wednesday: 87. Windy and warmer under mostly sunny skies.
