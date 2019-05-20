***A severe squall line possible Tuesday evening with damaging wind and a tornado threat***
Tonight: 52. Scattered showers and storms. Likely not severe, though some strong storms south are possible. Scattered showers and a few storms ending by mid-morning.
Tuesday Afternoon: 80. Dry time and windy, while a line of strong to severe storms forms to our west.
Tuesday Evening: A line of storms moves through the area from west to east with the potential of damaging winds and brief tornadoes that can develop on the leading edge of the squall line.
Current storm timing from western sections of the St. Louis Metro area to the eastern sections of the Metro area should be from 7 to 9 PM, but please check back for timing updates. Sometimes these lines can accelerate as they get more organized, so you'll want the latest information.
The line of storms will march east after midnight and move out of the region by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday: Low 62/High 89. Sunny and hot.
