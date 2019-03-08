Brief Severe threat Saturday afternoon and a wind advisory Saturday for non-storm gusts 40-50 mph.
Saturday: Low 39/High 64. Morning rain and storms likely. While these may be heavy, we don't expect the morning storms to be severe. The main area of storms will push east by Midday.
It will turn mild and windy the rest of the day. While the afternoon looks great to enjoy some outdoor time, stay alert to the weather.
There is a chance for an isolated severe storm in the afternoon including a threat for damaging wind and a brief tornado. It's uncertain if the storm fuel will surge north in the wake of the morning rain, but if we see some sunshine that would increase the risk for an isolated severe storm. By the evening any isolated storm threat is over, it will be dry and windy.
Wind Advisory Saturday Noon-Midnight, non-storm gusts 40-50 mph.
Sunday: Low 36/High 51. Partly cloudy and dry with a cool breeze. Wind: West 10-15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.