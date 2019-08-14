This Evening: 80s to 70s. Warm and comfortable. Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: 65. Mostly clear and a little cooler. Wind: NW 5-7 mph

Thursday: 87. Warm and mostly sunny, dry with low humidity. Wind: NW 10 mph

Friday: Low 69/High 88. Scattered morning showers and storms, some could be heavy.  Then hot and humid again, slight chance for a spot storm in the afternoon.  Heat index back in the mid to low 90s.

We will see a chance for new storm development Friday night. These storms may be strong to severe.

