Morning Drive: 66. Mostly clear and cooler with lower humidity. Watch for a patch of fog. Wind: NW 3-6 mph

Thursday: 86. Warm and mostly sunny, dry with lower humidity. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight:  70. Warmer with increasing humidity. Showers and storms approaching from the west. Wind SE 4-8 mph

Friday: 88. Scattered morning showers and storms. Heat and humidity return with a slight chance for a spot storm in the afternoon.  Heat index back in the mid to low 90s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph

There is a chance for severe storms and locally heavy rain early Saturday.

SPC Friday

 

