Morning Drive: 66. Mostly clear and cooler with lower humidity. Watch for a patch of fog. Wind: NW 3-6 mph
Thursday: 86. Warm and mostly sunny, dry with lower humidity. Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: 70. Warmer with increasing humidity. Showers and storms approaching from the west. Wind SE 4-8 mph
Friday: 88. Scattered morning showers and storms. Heat and humidity return with a slight chance for a spot storm in the afternoon. Heat index back in the mid to low 90s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph
There is a chance for severe storms and locally heavy rain early Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.