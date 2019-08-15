4Warn Alert: A few rounds of storms will impact the area off & on from Friday morning to Saturday morning. Severe weather and flash flooding is possible, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.
This Evening: 70s. Comfortable. Clouds begin to increase. Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Friday Morning: Low 69. Scattered storms, some may produce heavy rain. A low severe risk for small hail and isolated wind gusts. Wind SE 4-8 mph
Friday Afternoon: High 86. Warm and more humid. Slight chance by late afternoon to early evening for isolated but strong to severe storms to pop up. Chances are more likely Friday late evening and night, however what storms develop during the day could be severe. Wind: SW 4-8 mph
Friday Late evening through Saturday morning: Low 70. A band of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and strong to severe storms is expected to develop some time Friday night into Saturday morning. The timing remains uncertain on this round. Some models start storms more in the evening, while other models hold off until after midnight.
We will fine tune the timing, but you need to be aware that there will be a chance for severe storms with this round. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and training of storms over the same areas could lead to flash flooding early Saturday.
