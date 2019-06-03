This Evening: 70s. Dry and mild. Wind: SE 10 mph.
Tonight: 63. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Wind: Southeast 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: 85. Chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Storm chance ramps up through the evening into the overnight. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. There will be a low-end tornado threat. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Low 71/High 89. A chance of afternoon and evening storms. A few may become severe with damaging winds or hail.
Rounds of rain and storms are expected Tuesday through the weekend. Additional rainfall and runoff will prolong flooding on area rivers and possibly increase crests in some cases.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.