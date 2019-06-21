Through Noon. 70s. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4:00 this afternoon. Strong storms will move through the are from the west.

watch

Summer officially begins with the Solstice Friday at 10:54 AM CDT.

Friday:  86.  A couple of rounds of thunderstorms likely this afternoon through this evening. There is an enhanced risk that some of these storms could be severe. Wind SE 10-15 mph

day1

Tonight:  60s. Chance of showers and storms continues overnight with a low risk of severe. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: 92.  A chance for a few clusters of showers and storms, especially during the early part of the day. 

Sunday: 75/86.  Storms likely. Low risk of severe.

