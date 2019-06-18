Morning Drive: 70. a spot sprinkle or two but mostly dry, mild and muggy. Wind: SE 3-5 mph.
Wednesday: 81. Weather Alert Day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon through this evening. There is a chance a few of these storms could become severe. There is also the potential for locally heavy downpours that could result in flash flooding in the northeast portion of our viewing area. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.
Tonight: 65. Rain ending overnight. Wind: W 3-6 mph
Thursday: 82. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
