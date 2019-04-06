Tonight: Low 58. Showers and storms likely. Current timing looks to be near or after 12 AM into the overnight hours.
Sunday: High 77. Spotty morning storms move out, then warm and a bit more humid. Plenty of dry time into the afternoon.
A slight chance for new storms to develop in the afternoon and more likely in the evening. Sunday rain won't be all day or very widespread. What storms develop could be severe with large hail and damaging winds, so check back for updates and have a way to get the warning if you plan to enjoy the warm temperatures outdoors.
