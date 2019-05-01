Flash Flood Watch Continues through 7PM:
This Afternoon: 71. Scattered showers and storms. Wind: Southwest to northwest 5-10 mph.
This Evening: 60s. Rain tapers off from northwest to southeast. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 55. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: North 5 mph.
Friday: 68. Chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
