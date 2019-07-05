Morning Drive: 75.  Patchy fog, warm and muggy. A chance for a few showers mainly west and north of St. Louis. Wind: Light 

Friday: 90. Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms from mid morning though the afternoon. There is a low risk of severe storms as well as locally heavy downpours. Wind: W 5 mph

fair

Friday Evening: 80s. Warm and humid. Most showers and storms ending around sunset. 

Saturday: 91. Scattered afternoon and early evening showers and storms.

Sunday: 73/88. Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A few afternoon storms.

