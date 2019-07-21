Sunday Night: Low 70. Increasing clouds. Scattered rain and storms mainly after after 3am. Winds North 3-6 mph.
Monday: High 80. Scattered rain and storms ending around lunchtime in St. Louis and across areas South & East of St. Louis by mid-afternoon. Winds North 7-11, gusting to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Low 63/High 83. Sunny and mild. Lower then average temperatures and humidity.
