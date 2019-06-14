This Evening: Falling to Upper 60s. A few spot showers and cloudy.
Saturday Morning: Low 66. Scattered rain and storms, some may be strong and produce heavy rain. While it's a low chance for severe weather, some hail is possible. Make sure you can duck into a building if a heavy storm passes through.
Saturday: 84. If you plan to arrive well before the parade (and you should) the rain and storm risk appears much higher before noon. However, the latest models slow the timing of the rain exiting, so storm chances are still possible around Noon. This could cause a delay in the parade.
Saturday Evening & Night: Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Low 72. Showers and storms likely overnight. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind the most likely threat.
Sunday: 84. Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Warm and humid with a chance of rain and storms. There is a low risk of a few severe storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.