This Evening: Near 30. Chills in the 20s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 24. Mostly cloudy. Winds: North northeast 5 mph.
Tuesday: 37. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the late afternoon, then snow likely in the evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for the entire News 4 viewing area.
Snow will be heavy at times Tuesday evening and then turn lighter overnight.
Overnight into Wednesday morning snow will turn to a sleet and freezing drizzle mix, then eventually drizzle as temperatures warm up. We'll have to watch the Wednesday morning commute. It will be a close call if any snow/icy areas have melted off by the Wednesday morning drive with a temperature right around freezing. The trend is for temperatures to continue to warm and roads will turn just wet Wednesday morning.
Right now, much of the area could see 1" to 3" of snow, most of which comes down Tuesday evening before midnight. After midnight we could see a glazing of ice. The forecast is highly dependent on temperatures. Key travel time periods to watch will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for updates.
