Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 5 PM for the St. Louis metro, a little later north. It begins at 3 PM to the south where the snow develops first. The advisory will continue for all counties through 6 AM Wednesday.
This Evening: 30s. A few flurries or some very light snow is possible through early evening. Accumulating snow is expected to arrive in the metro counties after 7 PM. Significant snowfall rates will result in a quick 1" to 2", perhaps a few spots up to 3". This will be followed by a brief period of freezing rain resulting in a glaze of ice. Snowfall will be much less if we see a quicker transition to sleet/freezing rain.
The bulk of accumulation will occur for the St. Louis Metro area between 7 PM and midnight.
St. Louis Blues fans will need to be especially careful driving home. Road conditions will likely deteriorate during the game. Travel home could be slick and tricky.
Overnight: 30s. Temperatures are expected to bottom out just below freezing around midnight and then slowly climb above freezing for the early morning commute. Light drizzle will continue overnight which may freeze on untreated surfaces before temperatures climb above freezing well before sunrise. Most icy spots should turn wet across the metro for the morning drive.
Wednesday: 44. Some drizzle mainly early in the day. Warmer. Wind: Southwest 4-8 mph.
