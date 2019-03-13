High Wind Watch or Wind Advisory from 9 AM to 7 PM. Wind gusts generally 40-60 mph with the strongest winds mid-morning to early afternoon.
Tonight: 57. The strongest winds will really kick in mid-morning on Thursday. There's also a chance for a few isolated storms near and east of St. Louis starting after 6:00 AM Thursday Morning.
Thursday: 66. Intense winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph with the strongest winds mid-morning into the early afternoon. These winds could cause some damage across the area. Possible impacts include tree damage, some power outages, lifting of trash cans or lawn furniture. Also, watch for an isolated storm in the morning, mainly east of St. Louis. Then partly to mostly sunny. While the winds mid to late afternoon are not as strong, they will still be very gusty over 40 mph.
Friday: Low 39/High 45. Mostly cloudy and colder.
