Through Sunrise: Low 58. Scattered showers. Few storms.
Sunday: High 77. Spotty morning rain, isolated storms move out, then warm and a bit more humid. Plenty of dry time into the afternoon.
A few new storms may develop late in the afternoon, most likely after 4 PM. They will be isolated, but may become strong to severe quickly. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms. If you'll be out enjoying the warm day, have a way to get weather updates.
Storms will become a little more widespread in the evening and overnight as a cold front moves across the area. The severe threat will decrease after sunset.
Monday: Low 57/High 75. Mostly cloudy and warm.
