Tonight: 53. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: North 5 mph.

Friday: 68. Mostly cloudy, then a chance for some late day and evening rain showers.  Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Low 54/High 66. After a few morning showers, then drying out in the afternoon, cool and cloudy.

Sunday: Low 51/High 76.  Mostly sunny and warming nicely.

