New Tornado Watch until 5 AM includes the St. Louis Metro area. Storms are pushing in from the west northwest and they are still packing a punch. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all a threat.
Tonight: 68. Severe storms northwest and west of St. Louis are drifting into the St. Louis Metro area. While they are weakening as they move in, they are not weakening fast enough.
Thursday: 86. Lots of dry time. Mostly to partly cloudy. We'll have to watch for a few isolated severe storms in the late day and evening if the atmosphere can recover from early morning showers, lingering storms or clouds. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.