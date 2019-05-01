Flash Flood Watch Continues through Thursday evening:
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 PM Thursday.
Another round of showers and storms is expected overnight and into Thursday. More scattered downpours and storms are expected Thursday afternoon and pushing east of St. Louis in the evening. Most of the area will pick up an additional 0.50" to 1.50", with some locations picking up an additional 2" through Thursday evening.
Tonight: 64. Scattered showers and storms overnight, some with heavy downpours.
Thursday: 72. Scattered showers and storms likely in the morning and again in the afternoon. There is a risk of hail or damaging winds in the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.
