Tonight: Low 67. The severe weather threat for this evening has ended. A few more storms could develop overnight, particularly as we near daybreak.
Sunday: High 80. Spotty storms are possible through about noon in St. Louis and ending my mid afternoon for areas East of the Metro area. Some of these could be strong to severe, particularly east of St. Louis. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Winds becoming west and gusting to 30 mph.
Monday: Low 53/High 71. Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Winds NE 5-7 mph.
