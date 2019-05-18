Sunday: High 79. Spotty rain & storms are possible through about mid afternoon in St. Louis and ending by late afternoon for areas East of the Metro area. Some of these could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds, particularly east of St. Louis this afternoon. Winds West 10-25 mph.
Tonight: Low 53. Decreasing clouds, cooler. Winds NW 10-20 mph.
Monday: High 70. Mostly sunny and dry. Winds N 5-8 mph.
