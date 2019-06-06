Morning Drive.68. A few showers or storms southwest of St. Louis (near Rolla) early this morning otherwise muggy and mild. Wind:N 5 mph
Thursday: 87. A few degrees cooler than yesterday but still very warm and humid. Afternoon Heat Index in the low 90s. The focus for afternoon and evening storms is from St. Louis south. Wind: NE 10 mph
Tonight: 68. Mostly cloudy, muggy and mild. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
Friday: 85. Scattered showers and storms should be confined to the southern half of the viewing area. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.
Rounds of rain and storms will continue through the weekend. It now looks like the heavy rain Bull's Eye has shifted to our south. While that is good news for most flooding issues, we could still enough additional rainfall to prolong higher river levels.
Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
