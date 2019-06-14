Sunday: High 85. Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Morning rain moves south and out of the area. We will see lots of dry time heading into the afternoon. Warm and humid with new showers and storms developing during the late afternoon into the evening. There is a risk of damaging winds and hail.
Sunday Night: Low 67. Scattered rain and storms.
Monday: High 82. Weather Alert for Possible Severe Storms. Cloudy with scattered rain and storms. There is a risk for damaging winds and hail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.