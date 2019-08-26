This Evening. Storms focused south/southeast early in the evening. Then more storms develop later this evening through the overnight. There will be a lower chance, but still a chance, of severe weather with those storms. And due to our saturated ground we'll need to be on guard for flooding.
Tonight: 69. Overnight storms with a low severe threat we'll need to watch closely and flooding possible with more rain on saturated ground. Storms taper off in St. Louis between 3AM and 6AM. Wind: S/SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 82. Turning dry with falling humidity and partly to then mostly sunny skies. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
Wednesday: Low 64/High 82. Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity and dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.