Severe threat is highest northwest of St. Louis after 7 PM, but a few severe storms are possible in the Metro, mainly after 12 AM.
This Evening Into Tonight: Becoming cloudy and mild. A chance of strong to severe storms in the northwest part of the viewing area after 7 PM.
These storms will drift south into the St. Louis Metro area, mainly after midnight. They will weaken as they move into the Metro, but if they do not weaken fast enough, a few could hold their severe intensity.
While just outside our viewing area, it’s worth pointing out that a level 4 risk (out of 5 the highest) is out for Central to Southwestern Missouri.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all a threat, especially in the narrow corridor from southwest Missouri to Northeast Missouri and that clips the far northwestern part of our viewing area.
Tonight: 68. Scattered showers and storms. They should weaken as they drift southward through the region, but isolated severe weather is possible.
Thursday: 86. Lots of dry time. Mostly to partly cloudy. We'll have to watch for a few isolated severe storms in the late day and evening if the atmosphere can recover from early morning showers, lingering storms or clouds. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.