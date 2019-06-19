This Evening: 70s. Cloud cover has lowered our severe threat, but with some clearing we'll need to watch things closely as the front moves into our area late afternoon through this evening. We still think hit and miss strong storms are possible in the early to mid-evening for St. Louis, continuing into the late evening east of the metro. Any spot storms fade shortly after sunset and we'll be dry overnight.
Tonight: 66. Rain ends. Clouds decrease. Wind: West 6-8 mph.
Thursday: 82. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
Friday: Low 69/High 89. Weather Alert Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to severe.
