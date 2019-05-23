This Evening: 70s. Mild and humid with an isolated shower or storm. Low severe threat, but a spot storm or two possible.
Friday Morning: Low 70. Partly cloudy and humid.
Friday: High 90. Mostly sunny, hot and dry. Winds South 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 88. 20% chance for isolated storms.
Sunday: 84. 60% chance for a few storms.
Monday (Memorial Day): 87. 20% chance for isolated storms.
