This Afternoon. Upper 80s to Low 90s. Isolated storms have developed over the St. Louis Metro. Watch for very heavy rainfall and very slow movement. Flash flooding is a threat with small hail and 40-50 mph winds.
This Evening: 80s. Isolated storms will fade with the lowering sun leaving us warm and muggy.
Tonight: Low 78. Warm and humid. Light SW wind.
Tuesday: High 93. Hot and humid again with isolated afternoon storms possible.
