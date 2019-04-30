Wednesday: 77. Lots of dry time. Isolated, hit and miss storms from afternoon through the evening. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Flash Flood Watch:
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through at least Thursday morning. Most locations have had between 2" and 3" of rain in just 24 hours. A few locations are in the 3" to 4" range since yesterday morning. We have a 4.5" total in Eureka since Monday.
Rounds of showers and storms expected again tonight into Thursday morning with additional rainfall that will be heavy in spots. Watch for parts of this watch to be extended with the chance of more storms Thursday afternoon.
Tonight: 64. Late night showers and storms likely. There is a low risk of severe storms and flash flooding remains a threat.
Thursday: 72. Scattered showers and storms likely. There is a risk of severe storms and flash flooding. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.