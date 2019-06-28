Today: High 94. Hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Peak heat index near 100 degrees. Winds West 3-5 mph.
WEATHER ALERT FOR THIS EVENING. Scattered storms with the potential for damaging winds are possible mainly over southern Illinois but could clip parts of the STL Metro Area. This is a pattern we've mentioned for days now that forecast models do not handle well and we'll have to keep an eye on how long storms that develop way north will hold together. The storms may defy forecast model expectations and hold together longer diving into our area, with a higher chance east of St. Louis. So enjoy a hot summer day and we'll keep an eye on the storm threat for this evening.
Overnight: Low 75. Partly cloudy. Winds calm.
Monday: High 95. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Peak heat index near 102 degrees. Winds South 3-5 mph.
