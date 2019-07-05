Tonight: 70s. Light winds will allow fireworks smoke to linger and patchy fog may develop through sunrise. Can't rule out a stray shower or storm, but rain chances are very low.
Saturday: High 93. Hot and humid. Peak heat index around 102. Spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly from late morning into the afternoon and early evening. Any showers or storms that can get going should fade with the setting sun. Light wind.
Sunday: Low 74/High 88. A few storms possible, but count on lots of dry time. Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Light northeast wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.