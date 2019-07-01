Tonight: Low 78. Warm and humid. Light SW wind.
Tuesday: High 92. Hot and humid again with isolated to scattered afternoon to early evening storms possible.
Wednesday: Low 77/High 90. Hot and humid again with isolated to scattered afternoon to early evening storms possible. A few may produce severe wind gusts.
4th of July: Low 76/High 90. Hot and humid. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms possible. Storms should fade quickly with sunset.
