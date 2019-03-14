High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory through 7 PM. Wind gusts generally 40-60 mph. These will be the strongest non-thunderstorm winds we've seen going back at least 5 years.
This Afternoon: 50s. Intense winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Highest gusts likely through around 5 PM.
Possible impacts include tree damage, power outages, lifting of trash cans or lawn furniture. Use caution while driving! Mostly sunny. Falling temperatures.
This Evening: 40s. Still windy, but gusts won't be quite as high. Gusts should range from 30 to 40 mph. Turning colder.
Tonight: 37. Breezy and much colder. Some light sprinkles possible, or a few flurries north.
Friday: 46. Spot light rain chance in the morning, spot mix north. Still breezy, with a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph. A colder afternoon with decreasing clouds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.