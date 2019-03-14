High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory through 10 PM. Wind gusts this evening will likely range from 35 to 50 mph.
Possible impacts include tree damage, power outages, lifting of trash cans or lawn furniture. Use caution while driving! Here are a few wind reports from this afternoon so far.
This Evening: 40s. Windy. Turning colder.
Tonight: 37. Breezy and much colder. Some light sprinkles possible, or a few flurries north. Winds: West 15-25 mph.
Friday: 45. Spot light rain chance in the morning, spot mix north. Still breezy, with a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph out of the west northwest. A colder afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.