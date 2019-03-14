High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory through 7 PM. Wind gusts generally 40-60 mph. These will be the strongest non-thunderstorm winds we've seen going back at least 5 years.
This Afternoon: 65. Intense winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph out of the southwest. These winds could cause some damage across the area. Possible impacts include tree damage, some power outages, lifting of trash cans or lawn furniture. Mostly sunny.
This Evening: 50s to 40s. Still windy, but gusts won't be quite as high. Gusts should range from 30 to 45 mph. It will be turning colder.
Tonight: 37. Breezy and much colder. Chance for a mix of rain and snow over the northern half of the viewing area through the morning commute. No accumulation expected.
Friday: 46. Still breezy, with a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Colder under mostly cloudy skies.
