This Evening: 60s. Isolated showers and storms may redevelop. We expect them to be rather hit and miss, but be prepared for a chance of rain. Wind: Northeast 5 mph.
Tonight: Upper 50s to Near 60. Isolated showers and storms will develop and lift north. A spot storm can't be rule out by daybreak in the metro, though most of the storms will be focused north of our area.
Tuesday: High 77. Isolated storms may develop in the morning through the afternoon and we will have to watch for a severe threat with any storms that pops. However, the higher chance for storms arrives Tuesday evening and night. A few storms may be severe Tuesday evening. Then heavy rain and strong storms develop overnight into Wednesday Morning, though less likely to be severe as the fuel for severe weather fades overnight.
Unsettled Week: Heavy rain and flooding potential.
This week will be unsettled with a stalled frontal boundary and several disturbances moving through the area. This could produce 2-4" of rainfall through Thursday, which would renew flooding concerns in the area.
