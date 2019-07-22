Morning Drive: 72. Heavy rain and storms continue through the morning commute. Rain will be ending in the metro area around mid-morning. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
Monday: 79. Scattered rain and storms ending around lunchtime in St. Louis and across areas South & East of St. Louis by mid-afternoon. Wind: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: 62. Cool and dry under clear skies. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: 82. Sunny and warm with lower humidity. Wind: N 6-12 mph
