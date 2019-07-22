Morning Drive: 72.  Heavy rain and storms continue through the morning commute. Rain will be ending in the metro area around mid-morning. Wind: N 4-8 mph. 

Flash Flood Warnings

Monday: 79.  Scattered rain and storms ending around lunchtime in St. Louis and across areas South & East of St. Louis by mid-afternoon. Wind: N 10-15 mph 

Tonight:  62.  Cool and dry under clear skies. Wind: N 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: 82.  Sunny and warm with lower humidity. Wind: N 6-12 mph 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.