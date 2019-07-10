This Afternoon: Mid 90s. Hot and oppressively humid with little to no wind for relief. The heat index will reach near 105 in the metro. A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening.
We also need to watch for an isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon into evening.
Hail and wind are the most likely threats, however any storm that can get going will produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.
This Evening: Strong storms slide southeast of St. Louis. Otherwise, still humid and warm in the 80s.
Tonight: 71. Turning a little cooler and dry. Humidity falling, still noticeable but not nearly as steamy as this morning.
Thursday: 85. Not as hot or humid. Sunny turning partly to mostly cloudy. Much more tolerable.
Friday: Low 67/High 88. Sunny and dry, hot but not overly humid. A typical hot July day.
