This Evening:Low 90s fall to 80s. Very high humidity, heat index in the 90s this Evening. Slight chance for a pop-up storm before sunrise. Any Isolated storms will fade as the sun sets this evening.
Tonight: 76. Warm and muggy. Wind SW light
Tuesday: 89. A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move from north to south across the viewing area. These storms may be in the metro late morning to around lunch time, but the exact timing is still uncertain. Heat Index in the Mid 90s, though after the storms hit, clouds should help keep it a cooler day. Wind: SW 4-8 mph
Wednesday: Low 77/High 91. Scattered storms, a few may be severe. Very humid and the heat index is expected to peak around 100 to 105. It may be cooler if rain and clouds are more widespread than expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.