Saturday: High 94. Early morning storms exit then the clouds thin and it gets hot and humid. Heat Advisory for the St. Louis Metro area from noon through 8 PM. Heat index values from 100 to 105. Isolated strong afternoon storms are possible but there should be plenty of dry time, if not dry all day.
Saturday Night: Low 75. Another round of rain and storms appears likely after midnight. Storms could be strong to severe.
Sunday: High 88. Mostly cloudy with rain and storms likely. Storms may be severe. Winds South 5 mph.
Monday: Low 69/High 81. Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, mainly before noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.