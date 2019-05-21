***Tornado Watch in effect through 10 PM. A severe squall line is likely this evening with damaging winds and a tornado threat. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 12 AM.***
Update: 7:00: There were reports that a few funnel clouds were reported near Lambert Airport.
Update: 6:25: The FAA has stopped all flights in and out of Lambert Airport due to the severe weather
Update: 6:23 p.m: A power poll and storm siren are down in Washington Mo.
Update: 6:10 p.m.: A tornado was reported on the ground on Highway 94, near Defiance, in St. Charles County.
Debris was lifted 10,000 feet into air, according to the National Weather Service.
This Evening: A line of storms moves through the area from west to east. Current storm timing across the entire region is 4 PM to 12 AM.
Timing across the St. Louis Metro area looks like 6 PM to 8 PM, but please check back for timing updates. Sometimes these lines can accelerate as they get more organized, so you'll want the latest information.
The most likely threat from this line of storms is damaging winds. However, brief tornadoes can develop quickly on the leading edge squall lines like these.
Last night we saw 0.50" to just over an inch of rain, so the flash flood threat has increased. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 12 AM.
We might also see a few hailstones reach severe quarter size.
Tonight: 62. Breezy and mild.
Wednesday: 87. Windy and warmer under mostly sunny skies.
