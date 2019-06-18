This Afternoon: 83. Humid. A few downpours or storms through the early evening. Wind: North 5 mph.
This Evening: 70s. Humid. Isolated showers and storms fade with the sunset. Wind: North 3-5 mph.
Tonight: 68. A few showers and storms possible late. Wind: North 3-5 mph.
Wednesday: 81. Weather Alert Day. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning. New showers and storms develop in the afternoon to evening. The storms later in the day will have a threat for hail, damaging winds or an isolated tornado. We'll also have to watch for flash flooding.
