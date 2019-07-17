Tonight: Upper 70s. Storms move out and it will be dry, muggy and partly cloudy to start Thursday morning.
Excessive Heat Warning for most of the St. Louis area through 8 PM Saturday. Heat index readings will range from 105 to 113. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Iron and Reynolds Counties in Missouri for slightly lower heat index readings from 100 to 107.
Thursday: High 98, peak heat index near 110. Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more of a breezy. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Low 79/High 98, peak heat index near 110. Mostly sunny. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Dangerous heat wave through the weekend!
The hottest days will be Thursday through Saturday. A front may bring a few storms and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. However, if the storm timing is late Sunday, we could still get an intensely hot day Sunday afternoon before a bigger break in the heat Sunday night into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.