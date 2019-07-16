This Evening: 80s to 70s. Spotty showers linger. Few storms linger east. Warm and muggy. Wind: Light and variable.
Tonight: Low 74. Partly cloudy.
Wednesday: High 94. Hot with oppressive humidity. Heat index from 100 to 105. Can't rule out a spot storm late afternoon and evening.
Excessive Heat Warning for most of the St. Louis area from 1 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Saturday. Heat index readings will range from 105 to 113. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Iron and Reynolds Counties in Missouri for slightly lower heat index readings from 100 to 107.
Dangerous heat wave through the weekend!
Highs will climb into the upper 90s from Thursday through Saturday. Combine those temperatures with high humidity and we will see heat index readings range from 105 to 113 each day.
There is some question on exactly when this heat wave will break. Right now, computer models are indicating a front may bring a few storms and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. However, fronts often have a hard time penetrating big, hot domes of high pressure like the one that will be on top of us through Saturday. Stay tuned for updates!
