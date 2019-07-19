Excessive Heat Warning for most of the St. Louis area through 8 PM Sunday. Heat index readings will range from 105 to 110. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Iron and Reynolds Counties in Missouri for slightly lower heat index readings from 100 to 105.
Saturday: High 98, peak heat index up to 110. Sunny, hot and humid. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Low 80. Mostly clear and dry. Winds South 5-8 mph.
Sunday: High 95. The cold front has slowed and another very hot and humid day is in store. Scattered rain and storms are possible by midday, but much more likely Sunday evening and night as the front moves through.
Monday: Low 71/High 80. Scattered rain and storms possible during the first half of the day, then falling humidity finally brings some relief.
