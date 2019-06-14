This Afternoon: 70s to 80s. Few more showers, isolated storm possible as a little disturbance moves across St. Louis through 3 PM. It will be nothing like what we were hit with this morning, but be on guard for a quick shower or few bolts of lightning.
Central and southern Illinois is becoming pretty unstable this afternoon. We will have to watch storms east of the Mississippi River for a severe weather/tornado threat over the next several hours.
This Evening & Night: Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Low 70. A few spot storms may impact your evening plans, but storms become widespread late. Showers and storms likely overnight. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind the most likely threat.
Sunday: High 85. Weather Alert For Possible Severe Storms. Warm and humid with a chance of rain and storms. There is a low risk of a few severe storms.
