Tonight: Upper 30s. Mostly clear except for areas that develop some dense fog. That area is focused on the metro east and Illinois where a dense fog advisory is issued through 9 AM Wednesday. Wind: Light SE
Wednesday: High 62. Patchy fog early, otherwise some sunshine to start the day. Then increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Breezy in the afternoon. Rain showers move in late Wednesday night. Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Low 53/High 65. Scattered showers. A round early in the morning will move out then a few light showers in the afternoon. A warmer and breezy day.
